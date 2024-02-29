Allen-Eikens and CSU Northridge host UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-8, 13-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (18-11, 9-8 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (20-8, 13-3 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (18-11, 9-8 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 65-60 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Matadors are 9-5 on their home court. CSU Northridge is third in the Big West with 13.9 assists per game led by Jared Barnett averaging 2.7.

The Anteaters have gone 13-3 against Big West opponents.

CSU Northridge’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.9 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dionte Bostick is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 15.4 points and 1.7 steals. Allen-Eikens is shooting 48.9% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

