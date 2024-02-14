Allen-Eikens and CSU Northridge host CSU Bakersfield

CSU Northridge Matadors (16-9, 7-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-14, 5-8 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (16-9, 7-6 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-14, 5-8 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 20 points in CSU Northridge’s 82-74 win over the UCSB Gauchos.

The Roadrunners are 8-3 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield ranks sixth in the Big West with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Kaleb Higgins averaging 6.0.

The Matadors are 7-6 in conference play. CSU Northridge averages 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Higgins is shooting 39.3% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Dionte Bostick is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals. Allen-Eikens is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Matadors: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

