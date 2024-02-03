Allen and Saterfield score 15 apiece, Portland State defeats Sacramento State 58-51

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — KJ Allen and Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points to help Portland State defeat Sacramento State 58-51…

Listen now to WTOP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — KJ Allen and Jorell Saterfield scored 15 points to help Portland State defeat Sacramento State 58-51 on Saturday night.

Allen and Saterfield combined for 11 rebounds for the Vikings (14-8, 5-4 Big Sky Conference). Isaiah Johnson had 10 points.

Zee Hamoda and Duncan Powell finished with 11 points apiece for the Hornets (6-16, 2-7).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.