Allen and Portland State host Montana State

Portland State Vikings (16-11, 7-7 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (11-15, 6-7 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays the Montana State Bobcats after Kaelen Allen scored 27 points in Portland State’s 83-68 win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats have gone 8-6 in home games. Montana State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 7-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Vikings are 7-7 in conference play. Portland State is 6-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Montana State averages 74.1 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 71.4 Portland State allows. Portland State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Montana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Turner III is averaging 8.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 15.7 points, eight rebounds and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Bobby Harvey is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 9.6 points. Allen is shooting 48.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Vikings: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

