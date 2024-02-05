Ali leads Akron against Central Michigan after 26-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (13-9, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-5, 9-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (13-9, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-5, 9-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Ali Ali scored 26 points in Akron’s 77-70 victory over the Toledo Rockets.

The Zips are 10-0 in home games. Akron ranks eighth in the MAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 3.4.

The Chippewas are 8-2 in conference play. Central Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

Akron makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Central Michigan averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Akron allows.

The Zips and Chippewas square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 18.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Zips. Mikal Dawson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Aidan Rubio averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Anthony Pritchard is averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Chippewas: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.