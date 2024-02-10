Alexander’s 19 lead Boston University past Bucknell 77-62

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kyrone Alexander had 19 points in Boston University’s 77-62 victory against Bucknell on Saturday. Alexander had…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kyrone Alexander had 19 points in Boston University’s 77-62 victory against Bucknell on Saturday.

Alexander had six assists for the Terriers (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League). Otto Landrum scored 14 points, finishing 6 of 9 from the floor. Miles Brewster had 13 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Jack Forrest led the way for the Bison (10-15, 7-5) with 18 points and two steals. Elvin Edmonds IV added 17 points and five assists for Bucknell. In addition, Noah Williamson finished with seven points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

