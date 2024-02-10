Live Radio
Alexander’s 19 lead Boston University past Bucknell 77-62

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 5:07 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kyrone Alexander had 19 points in Boston University’s 77-62 victory against Bucknell on Saturday.

Alexander had six assists for the Terriers (10-15, 5-7 Patriot League). Otto Landrum scored 14 points, finishing 6 of 9 from the floor. Miles Brewster had 13 points and shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Jack Forrest led the way for the Bison (10-15, 7-5) with 18 points and two steals. Elvin Edmonds IV added 17 points and five assists for Bucknell. In addition, Noah Williamson finished with seven points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

