Alexander leads No. 17 Creighton against Butler after 26-point outing

Creighton Bluejays (18-7, 9-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (16-9, 7-7 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Creighton visits the Butler Bulldogs after Trey Alexander scored 26 points in Creighton’s 94-72 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bulldogs are 11-3 in home games. Butler is third in the Big East scoring 80.2 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Bluejays are 9-5 against Big East opponents. Creighton has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Butler makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Creighton has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is averaging 15.8 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Baylor Scheierman is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.