Alexander leads No. 12 Creighton against Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (18-9, 11-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-6 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Creighton faces the Seton Hall Pirates after Trey Alexander scored 31 points in Creighton’s 80-66 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Bluejays have gone 12-2 in home games. Creighton scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Pirates have gone 11-5 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Creighton makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Seton Hall averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Creighton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is averaging 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists for the Bluejays. Alexander is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 16.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

