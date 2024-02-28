Alexander leads No. 12 Creighton against Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (18-9, 11-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-6 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (18-9, 11-5 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-6 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Creighton hosts the Seton Hall Pirates after Trey Alexander scored 31 points in Creighton’s 80-66 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Bluejays are 12-2 on their home court. Creighton is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 11-5 in conference matchups. Seton Hall ranks second in the Big East with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Bediako averaging 3.9.

Creighton averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Seton Hall gives up. Seton Hall averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Creighton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is averaging 18.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists for the Bluejays.

Kadary Richmond is shooting 44.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.