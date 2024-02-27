Alexander and Boston University host Lehigh

Boston University Terriers (13-16, 8-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-15, 9-7 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (13-16, 8-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (12-15, 9-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Kyrone Alexander scored 23 points in Boston University’s 82-79 overtime win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-5 at home. Lehigh leads the Patriot League with 11.6 fast break points.

The Terriers are 8-8 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Lehigh scores 73.7 points, 7.9 more per game than the 65.8 Boston University allows. Boston University’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Lehigh has given up to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 14.6 points. Dominic Parolin is averaging 13.2 points and seven rebounds over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

Miles Brewster is averaging 10.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Terriers. Alexander is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

