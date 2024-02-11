Alcorn State visits Brown and Mississippi Valley State

Alcorn State Braves (6-17, 5-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-23, 0-10 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30…

Alcorn State Braves (6-17, 5-5 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-23, 0-10 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Rayquan Brown scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 77-69 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Braves are 5-5 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State allows 80.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 6.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.7 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The Delta Devils and Braves face off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Jeremiah Kendall is shooting 49.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 62.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Braves: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

