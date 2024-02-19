Alcorn State takes on Florida A&M, seeks 4th straight win

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-19, 2-10 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-17, 7-5 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-19, 2-10 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (8-17, 7-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -9.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State heads into a matchup with Florida A&M as winners of three games in a row.

The Braves are 3-3 in home games. Alcorn State is eighth in the SWAC with 10.9 assists per game led by Byron Joshua averaging 4.2.

The Rattlers are 2-10 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M gives up 79.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.3 points per game.

Alcorn State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 67.6 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 78.2 Alcorn State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Kendall is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Braves. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Keith Lamar is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.