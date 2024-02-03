Alcorn State faces Southern, seeks 4th straight win

Southern Jaguars (11-9, 5-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-15, 4-3 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Jaguars (11-9, 5-2 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-15, 4-3 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State comes into a matchup with Southern as winners of three straight games.

The Braves have gone 2-1 at home. Alcorn State ranks ninth in the SWAC with 10.6 assists per game led by Byron Joshua averaging 3.9.

The Jaguars are 5-2 in conference games. Southern leads the SWAC with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Tai’Reon Joseph averaging 8.8.

Alcorn State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.9 per game Alcorn State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Kendall is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.9 points for the Braves.

Joseph is averaging 20.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 79.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.