Alcorn State Braves play the Jackson State Tigers on 4-game win streak

Jackson State Tigers (12-14, 8-5 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (9-17, 8-5 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Jackson State.

The Braves are 4-3 on their home court. Alcorn State has a 5-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 8-5 in SWAC play. Jackson State is 3-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Alcorn State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Alcorn State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 10.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Braves. Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

Zeke Cook is averaging 6.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Keionte Cornelius is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

