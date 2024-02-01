Albury’s 22 help Queens down Eastern Kentucky 94-76

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Deyton Albury and AJ McKee each scored 22 points as Queens beat Eastern Kentucky 94-76 on…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Deyton Albury and AJ McKee each scored 22 points as Queens beat Eastern Kentucky 94-76 on Thursday night.

Albury also contributed eight rebounds for the Royals (9-14, 3-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). McKee scored 22 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. BJ McLaurin had 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

Leland Walker finished with 22 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Colonels (11-10, 7-1). Isaiah Cozart added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Eastern Kentucky. Tayshawn Comer also recorded 14 points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Colonels.

