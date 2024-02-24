Albury and the Queens Royals visit conference foe FGCU

Queens Royals (12-17, 6-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-17, 5-8 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Queens Royals (12-17, 6-8 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-17, 5-8 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays Queens in a matchup of ASUN teams.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 in home games. FGCU is 5-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

The Royals have gone 6-8 against ASUN opponents. Queens is sixth in the ASUN with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Cash averaging 1.6.

FGCU scores 70.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 81.9 Queens allows. Queens averages 8.6 more points per game (80.4) than FGCU gives up (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 10.8 points.

AJ McKee is averaging 18.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Royals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Royals: 5-5, averaging 83.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.