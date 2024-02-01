Albany (NY) plays Vermont after Marshall’s 29-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-10, 3-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-5, 6-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-10, 3-3 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (16-5, 6-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -11.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces the Vermont Catamounts after Amar’e Marshall scored 29 points in Albany (NY)’s 86-79 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Catamounts are 8-1 in home games. Vermont averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Great Danes are 3-3 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

Vermont scores 73.2 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 77.2 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Vermont gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Matt Veretto is averaging 9.2 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Great Danes. Marshall is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 82.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.