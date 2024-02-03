Albany (NY) hosts UMBC after Brown’s 31-point game

UMBC Retrievers (6-16, 1-6 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-11, 3-4 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7…

UMBC Retrievers (6-16, 1-6 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-11, 3-4 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Dion Brown scored 31 points in UMBC’s 99-95 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Great Danes are 5-2 in home games. Albany (NY) has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Retrievers are 1-6 against conference opponents. UMBC allows 82.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Albany (NY)’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

The Great Danes and Retrievers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Brown is averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Retrievers: 1-9, averaging 74.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.