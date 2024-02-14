Albany (NY) hosts NJIT after Francis’ 26-point outing

NJIT Highlanders (7-15, 3-7 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-13, 3-6 America East) Albany, New York; Thursday, 7…

NJIT Highlanders (7-15, 3-7 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-13, 3-6 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT plays the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Tariq Francis scored 26 points in NJIT’s 71-64 victory over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Great Danes are 5-3 on their home court. Albany (NY) is second in the America East with 39.1 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 9.5.

The Highlanders are 3-7 against America East opponents. NJIT ranks seventh in the America East shooting 30.5% from 3-point range.

Albany (NY) averages 78.0 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 73.5 NJIT allows. NJIT averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertram averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Sebastian Thomas is averaging 17.9 points, five assists and two steals over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Elijah Buchanan is averaging 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Highlanders. Francis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 3-7, averaging 78.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

