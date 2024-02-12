Alabama State visits Davis and Southern

Alabama State Hornets (11-12, 6-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (14-9, 8-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama State Hornets (11-12, 6-4 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (14-9, 8-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -4.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on the Alabama State Hornets after Brandon Davis scored 20 points in Southern’s 69-62 victory over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Jaguars have gone 9-0 in home games. Southern ranks ninth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Derrick Tezeno leads the Jaguars with 5.2 boards.

The Hornets are 6-4 in conference play. Alabama State is 6-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Southern averages 74.5 points, 5.1 more per game than the 69.4 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 69.7 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 70.7 Southern gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tai’Reon Joseph is averaging 20.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Davis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern.

Antonio Madlock is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 38.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.