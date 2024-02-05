Alabama State hosts Speer and Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-15, 2-6 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (10-11, 5-3 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-15, 2-6 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (10-11, 5-3 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -8; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays the Alabama State Hornets after Jalen Speer scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 73-61 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Hornets are 4-3 on their home court. Alabama State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Rattlers are 2-6 in SWAC play. Florida A&M gives up 82.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.0 points per game.

Alabama State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The Hornets and Rattlers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Hines is averaging 10 points for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 15.5 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Roderick Coffee III is averaging 4.3 points for the Rattlers. Speer is averaging 17.2 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 71.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.