Alabama State hosts Bethune-Cookman following Harmon’s 23-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-11, 4-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (10-10, 5-2 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Alabama State Hornets after Zion Harmon scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 70-67 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Hornets have gone 4-2 in home games. Alabama State leads the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman ranks sixth in the SWAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. averaging 3.6.

Alabama State is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The Hornets and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Madlock is averaging 15.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games for Alabama State.

Harmon is averaging 15 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Jakobi Heady is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.