Alabama State hosts Bethune-Cookman after Harmon’s 23-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-11, 4-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (10-10, 5-2 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-11, 4-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (10-10, 5-2 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -5.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Alabama State Hornets after Zion Harmon scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 70-67 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Hornets are 4-2 in home games. Alabama State has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Wildcats are 4-3 in conference play. Bethune-Cookman ranks fifth in the SWAC allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Alabama State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Alabama State gives up.

The Hornets and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Madlock is averaging 15.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Harmon averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Jakobi Heady is shooting 52.8% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

