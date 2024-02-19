Live Radio
Alabama State deals Mississippi Valley State 28th straight loss, 61-46

The Associated Press

February 19, 2024, 11:52 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Antonio Madlock scored 21 points and Alabama State defeated Mississippi Valley State 61-46 on Monday night, handing the Delta Devils their 28th loss in a row dating to last season.

Madlock added five rebounds for the Hornets (12-14, 7-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Amarr Knox scored 15 points and had six steals. Ubong Okon added eight points and seven boards.

Rayquan Brown led the Delta Devils (0-26, 0-13) with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Arecko Gipson scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

