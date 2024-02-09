Alabama A&M visits Southern, looks to stop road losing streak

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-17, 4-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-9, 7-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-17, 4-5 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (13-9, 7-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will try to break its three-game road skid when the Bulldogs play Southern.

The Jaguars are 8-0 in home games. Southern is the top team in the SWAC with 34.6 points in the paint led by Tai’Reon Joseph averaging 8.8.

The Bulldogs are 4-5 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southern is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Southern gives up.

The Jaguars and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Brandon Davis is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Southern.

Dailin Smith is averaging 14 points for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

