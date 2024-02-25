Alabama A&M visits Lamar and Florida A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-19, 7-7 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-20, 3-11 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-19, 7-7 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-20, 3-11 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Keith Lamar scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 73-65 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Rattlers have gone 3-7 in home games. Florida A&M allows 79.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.5 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M allows 78.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.7 points per game.

Florida A&M is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.1% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 69.3 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 79.3 Florida A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar is averaging 12.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Caleb Blackwell is averaging 4.2 points for the Bulldogs. Chad Moodie is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

