Alabama A&M visits Dozier and Grambling

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-18, 4-6 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (11-12, 8-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Kintavious Dozier scored 21 points in Grambling’s 74-68 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 7-2 in home games. Grambling has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 4-6 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is 1-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Grambling averages 66.9 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 81.3 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Grambling allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dozier is averaging 14.2 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Caleb Blackwell is averaging 4.6 points for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

