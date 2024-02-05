Alabama A&M takes on conference rival Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-11, 5-3 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-17, 3-5 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-11, 5-3 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-17, 3-5 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jakobi Heady and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats take on Dailin Smith and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in SWAC play Monday.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-4 in home games. Alabama A&M is seventh in the SWAC scoring 69.6 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Wildcats have gone 5-3 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Zion Harmon averaging 4.3.

Alabama A&M is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The Bulldogs and Wildcats square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lorenzo Downey is averaging 5.4 points for the Bulldogs. Smith is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Heady is shooting 50.2% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

