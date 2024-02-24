Alabama A&M plays Bethune-Cookman on 3-game win streak

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-18, 7-6 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-14, 7-6 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-18, 7-6 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-14, 7-6 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Bethune-Cookman.

The Wildcats have gone 9-2 at home. Bethune-Cookman is the best team in the SWAC with 15.8 fast break points.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in conference matchups. Alabama A&M is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

Bethune-Cookman averages 73.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 78.6 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 69.7 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 73.7 Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dhashon Dyson is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals. Jakobi Heady is averaging 16.5 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Caleb Blackwell is averaging 4.3 points for the Bulldogs. Chad Moodie is averaging 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 57.8% over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.