Alabama A&M hosts UAPB following Williams’ 33-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (11-14, 6-6 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-18, 6-6 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Rashad Williams scored 33 points in UAPB’s 80-74 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 on their home court. Alabama A&M is third in the SWAC with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Dailin Smith averaging 6.8.

The Golden Lions are 6-6 in conference matchups. UAPB averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Alabama A&M’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 80.7 points per game, 1.6 more than the 79.1 Alabama A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Williams is scoring 17.9 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Lions. Kylen Milton is averaging 16.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

