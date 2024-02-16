Alabama A&M hosts Brown and Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-24, 0-11 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-18, 5-6 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-24, 0-11 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-18, 5-6 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State faces the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Rayquan Brown scored 26 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 72-55 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-4 at home. Alabama A&M is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Delta Devils are 0-11 in conference matchups. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Alabama A&M is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 49.9% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Alabama A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Blackwell is averaging 4.5 points for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Brown is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 12.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 62.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

