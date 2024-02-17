Live Radio
Alabama A&M deals Mississippi Valley State 27th straight loss, 80-57

The Associated Press

February 17, 2024, 7:07 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lorenzo Downey’s 13 points helped Alabama A&M defeat Mississippi Valley State 80-57 on Saturday night, handing the Delta Devils their 27th loss in a row dating to last season.

Downey had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-18, 6-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Chad Moodie added 12 points and Jayland Randall scored 10.

Rayquan Brown led the way for the Delta Devils (0-25, 0-12) with 38 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

