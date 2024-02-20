Akron visits Toledo following Maddox’s 21-point performance

Akron Zips (19-6, 11-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-9, 10-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Akron Zips (19-6, 11-1 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (16-9, 10-2 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo hosts the Akron Zips after Dante Maddox Jr. scored 21 points in Toledo’s 85-83 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Rockets are 10-2 in home games. Toledo is 6-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Zips are 11-1 against conference opponents. Akron is 1-4 in one-possession games.

Toledo’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Akron allows. Akron’s 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (49.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddox averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Ra’Heim Moss is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games for Toledo.

Kaleb Thornton is averaging 3.7 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.