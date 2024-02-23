Akron takes home win streak into matchup with Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-13, 6-7 MAC) at Akron Zips (19-7, 11-2 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kent State Golden Flashes (13-13, 6-7 MAC) at Akron Zips (19-7, 11-2 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -7.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Kent State looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Zips are 11-0 on their home court. Akron leads the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Golden Flashes are 6-7 in MAC play. Kent State averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Akron is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Akron allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Thornton is averaging 3.6 points for the Zips. Enrique Freeman is averaging 18.1 points, 13 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

