Akron hosts Central Michigan following Ali’s 26-point outing

Central Michigan Chippewas (13-9, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-5, 9-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Central Michigan Chippewas (13-9, 8-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (17-5, 9-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -14.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Ali Ali scored 26 points in Akron’s 77-70 victory over the Toledo Rockets.

The Zips are 10-0 on their home court. Akron averages 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Chippewas are 8-2 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Akron scores 76.2 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 71.7 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The Zips and Chippewas meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enrique Freeman is averaging 18.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Zips. Mikal Dawson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 14.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Chippewas: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.