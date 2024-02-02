Akron faces Toledo, aims for 5th straight home win

Toledo Rockets (14-7, 8-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (16-5, 8-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (14-7, 8-1 MAC) at Akron Zips (16-5, 8-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Zips take on Toledo.

The Zips have gone 9-0 in home games. Akron ranks sixth in the MAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 3.4.

The Rockets are 8-1 in MAC play. Toledo ranks sixth in the MAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Ra’Heim Moss averaging 3.0.

Akron averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The Zips and Rockets match up Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 18.5 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Zips. Ali Ali is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

Moss is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Dante Maddox Jr. is averaging 16 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

