Akins and Michigan State host Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Maryland Terrapins (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State faces the Maryland Terrapins after Jaden scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 81-62 victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Spartans have gone 11-2 in home games. Michigan State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Terrapins have gone 5-5 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland ranks third in the Big Ten with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.3.

Michigan State makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Maryland averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Michigan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Walker is averaging 18.9 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Spartans. Akins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Reese is averaging 13.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Terrapins. Jahmir Young is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

