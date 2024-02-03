Akins and Michigan State host Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Maryland Terrapins (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -6.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State takes on the Maryland Terrapins after Jaden scored 23 points in Michigan State’s 81-62 win against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Spartans have gone 11-2 at home. Michigan State scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Terrapins have gone 5-5 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland is third in the Big Ten with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.3.

Michigan State averages 76.0 points, 12.6 more per game than the 63.4 Maryland allows. Maryland averages 70.3 points per game, 4.5 more than the 65.8 Michigan State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J Hoggard is averaging 11.8 points and five assists for the Spartans. Tyson Walker is averaging 18.9 points, 3.1 assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Michigan State.

Jahmir Young is averaging 20.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

