Ajayi’s double-double sparks Pepperdine past Loyola Marymount 72-63

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Ajayi scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Pepperdine beat Loyola Marymount 72-63 on Saturday night.

Houston Mallette scored 13 points for the Waves (10-16, 3-8 West Coast Conference), who put an end to a six-game losing streak. Jevon Porter pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Lions (10-14, 3-7) were led by Alex Merkviladze with 17 points and nine rebounds. Justice Hill added 13 points and five assists. Will Johnston scored 12.

Pepperdine took the lead with 1:03 left before intermission and led the whole second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

