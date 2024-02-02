Air Force visits Boise State following Rice’s 35-point game

Air Force Falcons (8-12, 1-7 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-6, 6-2 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Air Force Falcons (8-12, 1-7 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-6, 6-2 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State plays the Air Force Falcons after Max Rice scored 35 points in Boise State’s 86-78 win against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Broncos have gone 9-2 in home games. Boise State scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Falcons have gone 1-7 against MWC opponents. Air Force ranks second in the MWC shooting 37.8% from 3-point range.

Boise State is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.8% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Boise State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is averaging 15 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Rice is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Ethan Taylor is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 70.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.