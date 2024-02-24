Air Force takes on New Mexico, seeks to end 7-game skid

Air Force Falcons (8-17, 1-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (21-6, 9-5 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (8-17, 1-12 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (21-6, 9-5 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -19; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force comes into the matchup with New Mexico as losers of seven straight games.

The Lobos have gone 12-2 at home. New Mexico leads the MWC with 40.6 points in the paint led by Donovan Dent averaging 10.0.

The Falcons are 1-12 in conference play. Air Force has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

New Mexico is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 66.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 70.8 New Mexico allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: JT Toppin is averaging 12.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Rytis Petraitis is averaging 14.9 points, six rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

