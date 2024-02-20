Air Force hosts UNLV after Petraitis’ 26-point outing

UNLV Rebels (14-10, 7-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-16, 1-11 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNLV Rebels (14-10, 7-5 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-16, 1-11 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts the UNLV Rebels after Rytis Petraitis scored 26 points in Air Force’s 73-66 loss to the San Jose State Spartans.

The Falcons are 4-9 in home games. Air Force is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rebels are 7-5 in MWC play. UNLV ranks seventh in the MWC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Luis Rodriguez averaging 6.7.

Air Force makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). UNLV has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 46.7% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 14.8 points. Beau Becker is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games for Air Force.

Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and six assists for the Rebels. Keylan Boone is averaging 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 68.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

