Air Force Falcons face the No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs on 3-game losing streak

San Diego State Aztecs (17-5, 6-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-13, 1-8 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -10.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force aims to end its three-game skid when the Falcons play No. 24 San Diego State.

The Falcons are 4-7 in home games. Air Force is eighth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

The Aztecs are 6-3 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is fifth in the MWC scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

Air Force averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.3 per game San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Aztecs match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Air Force.

Jaedon LeDee is shooting 55.4% and averaging 20.3 points for the Aztecs. Lamont Butler is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

