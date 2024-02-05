Air Force faces San Diego State, seeks to end 3-game slide

San Diego State Aztecs (17-5, 6-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-13, 1-8 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (17-5, 6-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (8-13, 1-8 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force aims to end its three-game slide when the Falcons take on San Diego State.

The Falcons have gone 4-7 in home games. Air Force is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Aztecs are 6-3 in conference matchups. San Diego State is third in the MWC giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Air Force averages 68.3 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 67.3 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Aztecs face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is averaging 15.8 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Reese Waters is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 11.7 points. Jaedon LeDee is shooting 53.3% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

