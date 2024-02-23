Aimaq leads Cal against Oregon after 21-point game

Oregon Ducks (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (12-15, 8-8 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts the Oregon Ducks after Fardaws Aimaq scored 21 points in Cal’s 81-73 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Golden Bears are 9-6 on their home court. Cal is 2-6 in one-possession games.

The Ducks are 10-5 against conference opponents. Oregon is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Cal scores 75.1 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 71.7 Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 76.3 points per game, 0.1 more than the 76.2 Cal gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is averaging 19.8 points, seven rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Golden Bears.

Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Ducks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Ducks: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

