Aimaq and Cal host USC

USC Trojans (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (9-13, 5-6 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

USC Trojans (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (9-13, 5-6 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal plays the USC Trojans after Fardaws Aimaq scored 20 points in Cal’s 81-66 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Golden Bears are 7-5 in home games. Cal is 1-5 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 3-8 against Pac-12 opponents. USC is fifth in the Pac-12 with 15.8 assists per game led by Isaiah Collier averaging 4.1.

Cal is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% USC allows to opponents. USC has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Tyson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 20.0 points for the Golden Bears. Jalen Cole is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

DJ Rodman is averaging 7.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.