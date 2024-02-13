Adams leads Buffalo against Northern Illinois after 24-point game

Buffalo Bulls (3-20, 1-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-15, 2-8 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Buffalo Bulls (3-20, 1-9 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (8-15, 2-8 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -9; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces the Northern Illinois Huskies after Isaiah Adams scored 24 points in Buffalo’s 82-81 overtime victory over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Huskies are 4-6 on their home court. Northern Illinois has a 5-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls have gone 1-9 against MAC opponents. Buffalo allows 80.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.0 points per game.

Northern Illinois is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Northern Illinois has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

The Huskies and Bulls face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is scoring 19.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 17.5 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

Adams is averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulls. Sy Chatman is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.