Adams’ 24 lead Buffalo over Georgia Southern 82-81 in OT

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Isaiah Adams scored 24 points and Jonnivius Smith’s game-winning layup with 15 seconds left in overtime helped Buffalo past Georgia Southern 82-81 on Saturday to end its nine-game losing streak.

The Eagles’ Eren Banks missed a 3-pointer as time expired to end it.

Adams had six assists for the Bulls (3-20, 1-9 Mid-American Conference). Sy Chatman scored 23 points and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Zaakir Williamson shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Banks led the Eagles (5-20, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference) in scoring,with 25 points. Georgia Southern also got 15 points from Jamar Franklin. In addition, Avantae Parker had 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Up next for Buffalo is a Tuesday matchup with Northern Illinois on the road. Georgia Southern visits Coastal Carolina on Thursday.

