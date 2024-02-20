Acuff leads Eastern Michigan against Buffalo

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-15, 3-9 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (3-22, 1-11 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-15, 3-9 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (3-22, 1-11 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Tyson Acuff scored 34 points in Eastern Michigan’s 69-60 win against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Bulls have gone 1-10 at home. Buffalo gives up 79.8 points and has been outscored by 12.6 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 3-9 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan gives up 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Buffalo is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (48.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Adams is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Bulls. Sy Chatman is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Acuff is scoring 21.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Eagles. Jalin Billingsley is averaging nine points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.