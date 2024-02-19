Acuff leads Eastern Michigan against Buffalo after 34-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-15, 3-9 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (3-22, 1-11 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-15, 3-9 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (3-22, 1-11 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan faces the Buffalo Bulls after Tyson Acuff scored 34 points in Eastern Michigan’s 69-60 win against the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Bulls have gone 1-10 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 3-9 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan allows 75.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Buffalo’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (48.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 7.7 points. Sy Chatman is averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Acuff is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 21.8 points. Jalin Billingsley is averaging nine points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 65.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

